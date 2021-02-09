 Singapore stocks open higher for sixth straight session; STI up 0.8%, Stocks - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks open higher for sixth straight session; STI up 0.8%

Tue, Feb 09, 2021 - 9:47 AM
UPDATED Tue, Feb 09, 2021 - 11:03 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

file7dyss24af3db8fh68tl.jpg
Singapore shares opened higher on Tuesday for the sixth day running after Wall Street hit fresh records on Monday on hopes for additional stimulus.
ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE

SINGAPORE shares opened higher on Tuesday for the sixth day running after Wall Street hit fresh records on Monday on hopes for additional stimulus.

The Straits Times Index (STI) was up 0.8 per cent or 22.55 points at 2,953.95 as at 9.03am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 130 to 29, after 139.6 million securities worth S$102.1 million changed hands.

One of the most active counters by volume was Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, which rose 4.6 per cent or 4.5 Singapore cents to S$1.02, with 21.8 million shares changing hands. On Monday, the shipbuilder said it bagged agreements to build and deliver 29 vessels with a total contract value of US$1.3 billion.

Other heavily traded securities include Thomson Medical, which was up 6.1 per cent or 0.3 Singapore cent to 5.2 cents, with 12.3 million shares traded, and The Place Holdings, which gained 4.9 per cent or 0.8 Singapore cent to 17.2 cents, with 10.8 million shares changing hands.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Banking stocks rose in early trade. DBS was 1 per cent or S$0.25 higher at S$26.40, UOB advanced 0.7 per cent or S$0.17 to S$24.02, while OCBC rose 0.7 per cent or S$0.07 to S$10.51.

Other active index counters include Singtel, which climbed 0.4 per cent or S$0.01 to S$2.36, and Singapore Airlines, which rose 2.1 per cent or S$0.09 to S$4.42.

All three major indices in the US ended at all-time highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.8 per cent to finish the session at 31,385.76, the broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.7 per cent to close at 3,915.59, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1 per cent to 13,987.64.

In Europe, shares rose on Monday, led by economically sensitive cyclical sectors, as sentiment was lifted by hopes of a quicker recovery and multibillion-dollar deals in the region. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index rose 0.3 per cent.

Elsewhere in Asia, Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.2 per cent to 29,439.22 in early trade, while the broader Topix Index edged up 0.1 per cent to 1,926.68.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 9, 2021 10:57 AM
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Yangzijiang soars 6.7% on new orders worth US$1.3b

SHARES in Yangzijiang Shipbuilding rallied on Tuesday after the Chinese shipbuilder said it had recently bagged...

Feb 9, 2021 10:35 AM
Technology

Reddit's valuation doubles to US$6b after new US$250m funding

[BENGALURU] Reddit, which has been at the heart of a recent social media-driven retail trading frenzy, said on...

Feb 9, 2021 10:29 AM
Consumer

Malaysia's gravity-defying lion dancers brought down to earth by pandemic

[MUAR, Malaysia] During normal Lunar New Year celebrations, one of Malaysia's leading lion dance troupes puts on...

Feb 9, 2021 10:24 AM
Life & Culture

Soviet spy gadgets to go under hammer in Beverly Hills

[BEVERLY HILLS, United States] Cyanide-filled fake teeth and cigarette packs concealing cameras are among the Soviet...

Feb 9, 2021 10:18 AM
Government & Economy

Ho Ching to retire as Temasek CEO; Dilhan Pillay to take over on Oct 1

TEMASEK Holdings executive director and chief executive Ho Ching will be retiring from the group come Oct 1. She...

UPDATED 4 min ago

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

East Ventures appoints Pavilion Capital's Koh Wai Kit as venture partner

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Tuesday

First sitting US congressman dies after Covid diagnosis

UK coronavirus variant rapidly spreading in US, study shows

Razer co-founder and director Lim Kaling pulls out of Myanmar joint venture

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for