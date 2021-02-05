 Singapore stocks open higher on Friday, tracking global rally; STI up 0.2%, Stocks - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks open higher on Friday, tracking global rally; STI up 0.2%

Fri, Feb 05, 2021 - 9:47 AM
michellezhu@sph.com.sg@MichZhuBT

SINGAPORE shares opened higher on Friday, extending global rallies on investor optimism fuelled by positive corporate earnings and improving economic data.

The Straits Times Index (STI) was 0.2 per cent or 6.57 points higher at 2,912.15 as at 9.01am. Gainers outnumbered losers 90 to 38, after 103.5 million securities worth S$53 million changed hands.

Thai Beverage (ThaiBev) was the most traded index stock at the open, gaining two Singapore cents or 2.5 per cent to 81.5 cents after some 3.9 million shares worth S$3.2 million changed hands. This follows the beer and liquor giant's confirmation that it is looking to spin off and list its brewery unit BeerCo on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) mainboard.

Other heavily traded counters include UG Healthcare, which rose four Singapore cents or 5.2 per cent to 80.5 cents in early trade. The glovemaker on Thursday reported a more than 60-fold increase in net profit for its fiscal first half ended Dec 31, 2020.

Shares of Oceanus Group were also actively traded, with 4.3 million of its shares worth S$2.9 million changing hands. The counter remained flat at 6.4 Singapore cents.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The trio of local banks started Friday in positive territory. DBS gained S$0.04 or 0.2 per cent to S$25.28, while UOB and OCBC both rose S$0.03 or 0.1 per cent and 0.3 per cent, respectively, to S$23.47 and S$10.29.

Over on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended at record levels on Thursday to extend a rally fuelled by optimism on the earnings front, positive economic data and improving coronavirus trends.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.1 per cent to 3,871.74, the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.2 per cent to 13,777.74, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 1.1 per cent at 31,055.86, about 130 points shy of a record.

Shares in Europe also extended their rally to a fourth straight day on Thursday as investors hoped for a swift global economic recovery. The Stoxx 600 index rose 0.6 per cent, with Swiss drugmaker Roche recording the top boost to earnings after it forecast a rise in 2021 sales and profit, thanks to surging demand for Covid-19 tests.

Elsewhere in Asia, Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, mirroring Wall Street gains as investors were boosted by hopes for more economic stimulus. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.1 per cent or 299.18 points at 28,641.13 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.9 per cent or 16.33 points to 1,881.45.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

STOCKS

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 5, 2021 09:41 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares begin Friday's session with new gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks kicked off with gains on Friday morning after Wall Street chalked up new record highs,...

Feb 5, 2021 09:38 AM
Consumer

Chinese FedEx rival eyes stake in US$5b Kerry Logistics

[SHANGHAI] SF Holding, one of the largest Chinese package-delivery services, is exploring a potential investment in...

Feb 5, 2021 09:22 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 3.28 ...

Feb 5, 2021 09:16 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares jump on banking, energy boost; eye best week in nearly three months

[BENGALURU] Australian shares rose on Friday, led by banking stocks after the country's central bank signalled it...

Feb 5, 2021 09:00 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SIA, Yanlord, GuocoLand, Keppel, Sunningdale, UG Healthcare

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday:

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Alibaba prices US$5b bond deal

Australia will need 'very significant' monetary support for some time: RBA

KKR-backed SPAC looks to raise US$1b in IPO

McKinsey to pay US$573m to settle charges of fueling US opioid crisis

High steaks: British cow 'Posh Spice' sells for world record

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for