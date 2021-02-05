Singapore stocks open higher on Friday, tracking global rally; STI up 0.2%

SINGAPORE shares opened higher on Friday, extending global rallies on investor optimism fuelled by positive corporate earnings and improving economic data.

The Straits Times Index (STI) was 0.2 per cent or 6.57 points higher at 2,912.15 as at 9.01am. Gainers outnumbered losers 90 to 38, after 103.5 million securities worth S$53 million changed hands.

Thai Beverage (ThaiBev) was the most traded index stock at the open, gaining two Singapore cents or 2.5 per cent to 81.5 cents after some 3.9 million shares worth S$3.2 million changed hands. This follows the beer and liquor giant's confirmation that it is looking to spin off and list its brewery unit BeerCo on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) mainboard.

Other heavily traded counters include UG Healthcare, which rose four Singapore cents or 5.2 per cent to 80.5 cents in early trade. The glovemaker on Thursday reported a more than 60-fold increase in net profit for its fiscal first half ended Dec 31, 2020.

Shares of Oceanus Group were also actively traded, with 4.3 million of its shares worth S$2.9 million changing hands. The counter remained flat at 6.4 Singapore cents.

The trio of local banks started Friday in positive territory. DBS gained S$0.04 or 0.2 per cent to S$25.28, while UOB and OCBC both rose S$0.03 or 0.1 per cent and 0.3 per cent, respectively, to S$23.47 and S$10.29.

Over on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended at record levels on Thursday to extend a rally fuelled by optimism on the earnings front, positive economic data and improving coronavirus trends.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.1 per cent to 3,871.74, the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.2 per cent to 13,777.74, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 1.1 per cent at 31,055.86, about 130 points shy of a record.

Shares in Europe also extended their rally to a fourth straight day on Thursday as investors hoped for a swift global economic recovery. The Stoxx 600 index rose 0.6 per cent, with Swiss drugmaker Roche recording the top boost to earnings after it forecast a rise in 2021 sales and profit, thanks to surging demand for Covid-19 tests.

Elsewhere in Asia, Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, mirroring Wall Street gains as investors were boosted by hopes for more economic stimulus. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.1 per cent or 299.18 points at 28,641.13 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.9 per cent or 16.33 points to 1,881.45.