Singapore stocks open higher on Tuesday; STI up 0.4%

Singapore shares opened higher on Tuesday following a rebound in US equities as the frenzied purchase of GameStop and other counters appears to be trailing off.

The Straits Times Index (STI) gained 0.4 per cent or 10.89 points to 2,907.21 as at 9.01am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 127 to 33, after 116.9 million securities worth S$88.9 million changed hands.

Oceanus was the most heavily traded counter by volume, with more than 30.5 million shares worth S$2 million changing hands. Its shares were trading 4.8 per cent or 0.3 Singapore cent higher at 6.5 cents as at 9.01am.

PropNex shares rose 0.6 per cent or 0.5 Singapore cent to 79.5 cents in early trade. The real estate agency on Monday announced plans to sell its property management arm.

Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) edged up S$0.01 or 0.8 per cent to S$1.21, following an announcement on Monday that SPH and Temasek Holdings will be merging their meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions subsidiaries.

The trio of local banks slipped in early trade. DBS eased 0.3 per cent or S$0.08 to S$25.16, UOB dropped 0.5 per cent or S$0.11 to S$23.44, while OCBC dipped 0.1 per cent or S$0.01 to S$10.36.

Over on Wall Street, stocks closed in the black as traders heaved a sigh of relief after the social media-fuelled buying onslaught seen last week appeared to be losing steam. The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.8 per cent higher at 30,212.37, the broad-based S&P 500 rose 1.6 per cent to 3,773.77, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index was the biggest gainer, climbing 2.6 per cent to 13,403.39.

European shares rose on Monday, led by gains in mining stocks as investors rushed to buy silver. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index advanced 0.9 per cent, recovering from its worst session in three months, with miners and construction stocks gaining the most.

Elsewhere in Asia, Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday following Wall Street gains and positive earnings reports. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.5 per cent or 127.02 points to 28,218.07 in early trade, while the broader Topix index put on 0.5 per cent or 8.52 points to stand at 1,838.36.