You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks open lower, tracking US markets; STI down 0.5%

Tue, Oct 20, 2020 - 9:46 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

SINGAPORE shares opened lower on Tuesday after US markets fell overnight amid dwindling hopes for a stimulus deal.

The Straits Times Index (STI) lost 13.63 points or 0.5 per cent to 2,529.94 as at 9.04am.

Losers outnumbered gainers 75 to 40, after 103.2 million securities worth S$66.4 million changed hands.

Sembcorp Marine was among the most actively traded counters by volume, slipping 0.1 Singapore cent or 0.7 per cent to 14 cents, after 15.7 million shares were traded.

Other active counters include Singapore Telecommunications, unchanged at S$2.15 with 2.4 million shares changing hands, and Keppel Corp, down S$0.03 or 0.7 per cent to S$4.55, with 1.8 million shares traded.

SEE ALSO

Stocks to watch: IReit, Suntec Reit, Cromwell E-Reit, Sabana Reit, Keppel Reit

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The three local banks dropped in early trade. DBS lost S$0.13 or 0.6 per cent to S$21.44, UOB slipped S$0.06 or 0.3 per cent to S$19.64, while OCBC declined S$0.09 or 1 per cent to S$8.66.

Maybank Kim Eng on Friday released a research report which maintained its negative outlook on the banks for the third quarter this year. It expects net interest margins to remain weak ahead of third-quarter trading updates by DBS, UOB and OCBC in early November.

Wall Street ended in negative territory on Monday, erasing early gains amid signs of rising coronavirus infections and fading hopes for a US stimulus deal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.4 per cent or over 400 points to finish at 28,195.42, while the broad-based S&P 500 and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite each fell 1.6 per cent to 3,426.92 and 11,478.88 respectively.

Elsewhere in Asia, Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.2 per cent or 55.30 points to 23,615.83 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 0.3 per cent or 4.15 points to 1,633.83.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 20, 2020 09:50 AM
Real Estate

China's new home prices rise 0.4% m-o-m in September

[BEIJING] New home prices in China grew at a slightly slower monthly pace in September, data showed on Tuesday,...

Oct 20, 2020 09:38 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open slightly up on Tuesday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started Tuesday with small gains, as investors kept tabs on US stimulus talks with a...

Oct 20, 2020 09:31 AM
Companies & Markets

IReit Global rights issue raises S$142.8m to fund Spain purchase, repay CDL loan

IREIT Global on Monday concluded an oversubscribed rights issue, raising some S$142.8 million to finance the...

Oct 20, 2020 09:27 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 1.80...

Oct 20, 2020 08:57 AM
Companies & Markets

Suntec Reit prices S$200m perps at 3.8%

THE trustee of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (Suntec Reit) has priced S$200 million in subordinated perpetual...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Sabana Reit's trustee rejects suggestions that it was remiss in duties

Singapore stops enrolment for Covid-19 antibody trial after US drugmaker halts trial

Nanofilm's listing on SGX could draw tech aspirants, spur greater diversity

MLT in S$1.09b logistics properties buying blitz

Brokers' take: Singtel dividends to get boost from associate's 10.3t rupiah tower sale, says DBS

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for