Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon up 0.27% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Thursday afternoon higher, with the Straits Times Index up 0.27 per cent or 8.91 points on the day to 3,265.89 as at 1.03pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 209 to 137, after about 738.8 million securities worth S$556 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding slipped one Singapore cent or 0.9 per cent to S$1.15, with 45.4 million shares traded. AA Group Holdings gained 0.4 Singapore cent or 50 per cent to S$0.012, with 34.4 million shares traded. Meanwhile, Singtel gained five Singapore cents or 1.5 per cent to S$3.31, with 29.8 million shares traded.

Banking stocks opened stronger by afternoon trade. DBS gained 19 Singapore cents or 0.7 per cent to S$26.27, UOB rose six Singapore cents or 0.2 per cent to S$26.83, while OCBC gained 11 Singapore cents or 1 per cent to S$11.09.

Other active securities included CapitaLand Commercial Trust which rose two Singapore cents or 1 per cent to S$2.13, and CapitaLand Mall Trust which rose one Singapore cent or 0.4 per cent to S$2.59.

CapitaLand had on Thursday said it won the tender to manage Bugis Village and Bugis Street for up to a decade. Currently, CapitaLand Commercial Trust manages Bugis Village, while Bugis Street Development manages Bugis Street.

Elsewhere in the region, Asian markets were trading stronger on news of the US and China signing phase one of their trade deal. Hong Kong rose 0.5 per cent, while Shanghai was flat. Meanwhile, Tokyo closed its morning sessions up 0.1 per cent, while Sydney increased 0.6 per cent.