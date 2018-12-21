Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon at 3,046.54, down 0.1%

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading lower on Friday afternoon's reopen, with the Straits Times Index dropping 0.1 per cent or 4.08 points to 3,046.54.

As at 1pm, losers outnumbered gainers 205 to 99, with some 688.3 million shares worth S$375.8 million changing hands.

Among the top five gainers were local banks UOB, rising 0.45 per cent to S$24.42, and DBS, adding 0.43 per cent to S$23.50.

Tech counter Creative saw the most losses - it declined some 5 per cent to S$4.91, on the back of 1.5 million shares traded.