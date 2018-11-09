Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon at 3,067.8, down 0.84% on day

SINGAPORE stocks fell on Friday afternoon's trading resumption, with the Straits Times Index retreating 25.44 points or 0.84 per cent on the day to 3,067.8 as at 1.02pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 206 to 123, or about five securities down for every three up, as 796 million securities worth S$520.9 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Genting Singapore, which gained 6.5 Singapore cents or 7.3 per cent to S$0.955 with about 61 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Nam Cheong, flat at one Singapore cent with 25.4 million shares traded, and Advance SCT, unchanged at 0.1 Singapore cent on a volume of 22.4 million shares.

Active index stocks by value included DBS Group Holdings, down 32 Singapore cents or 1.3 per cent to S$23.67; and Singtel, which traded flat at S$3.08.