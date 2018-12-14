Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon at 3,070.29, down 1.3% on day

SINGAPORE stocks fell on Friday afternoon's trading resumption, with the Straits Times Index declining 1.31 per cent or 40.79 points on the day to 3,070.29 as at 1.04pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 189 to 108, or about seven securities up for every four down, after 641.4 million securities worth S$409.8 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Ezion Holdings fell 1.9 per cent or 0.1 Singapore cent to S$0.051 with 36.6 million shares traded. LionGold Corp ended flat at S$0.001 with 15 million shares traded.

Among active index stocks, DBS Group Holdings was down 1.7 per cent or S$0.40 to S$23.52, while United Overseas Bank declined 2.3 per cent or 58 Singapore cents to S$24.31.