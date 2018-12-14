You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon at 3,070.29, down 1.3% on day

Fri, Dec 14, 2018 - 1:16 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

SINGAPORE stocks fell on Friday afternoon's trading resumption, with the Straits Times Index declining 1.31 per cent or 40.79 points on the day to 3,070.29 as at 1.04pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 189 to 108, or about seven securities up for every four down, after 641.4 million securities worth S$409.8 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Ezion Holdings fell 1.9 per cent or 0.1 Singapore cent to S$0.051 with 36.6 million shares traded. LionGold Corp ended flat at S$0.001 with 15 million shares traded.

Among active index stocks, DBS Group Holdings was down 1.7 per cent or S$0.40 to S$23.52, while United Overseas Bank declined 2.3 per cent or 58 Singapore cents to S$24.31.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Dec 14, 2018
Government & Economy

SMEs seek flexibility in foreign labour policy for O&M sector

BT_20181214_NBMAY_3643512.jpg
Dec 14, 2018
Government & Economy

May's Brexit deal could fail unless EU leaders lend support

BT_20181214_ABSC14_3643527.jpg
Dec 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Housing demand could still fuel 2019 growth in Singapore

Most Read

1 Trump says Fed 'would be foolish' to raise rates this month
2 StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO
3 Singapore shares end higher on Thursday
4 US dollar to gain still against Singapore unit into new year
5 En bloc hopefuls cut prices as reality bites
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

AK_vp_1412.jpg
Dec 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

SingPost names Singapore chief, reports seasonal parcel surge

Dec 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

SilkAir to boost services to Cairns to daily flights from June 2019

Dec 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS upgrades Roxy-Pacific to 'hold' on strong property sales

2018-12-12T132124Z_148063469_RC1F8EE50C80_RTRMADP_3_BRITAIN-EU.JPG
Dec 14, 2018
Government & Economy

EU gives May assurances on Brexit, but cold comfort

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening