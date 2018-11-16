Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon at 3,087.18, up 1.1% on the day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading higher after Friday's midday break, with the key Straits Times Index climbing 1.1 per cent, or 32.65 points, to 3,087.18 as at 1.01pm.

Gainers and losers were roughly evenly matched at 156 to 157 respectively, as 404.4 million shares worth some S$399.4 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was door manufacturer KLW with 16.54 million units changing hands, falling 16.67 per cent or 0.1 Singapore cent to 0.5 Singapore cent. Other actives included Genting Singapore and Nam Cheong.

Among active index stocks, all three local banks were in the black. DBS led gains with a rise of 1.21 per cent, or 28 Singapore cents, to S$23.43, while OCBC Bank gained 1.09 per cent, or 12 Singapore cents, to S$11.18. UOB added 0.99 per cent or 24 Singapore cents to S$24.45.