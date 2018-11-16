You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon at 3,087.18, up 1.1% on the day

Fri, Nov 16, 2018 - 1:18 PM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading higher after Friday's midday break, with the key Straits Times Index climbing 1.1 per cent, or 32.65 points, to 3,087.18 as at 1.01pm.

Gainers and losers were roughly evenly matched at 156 to 157 respectively, as 404.4 million shares worth some S$399.4 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was door manufacturer KLW with 16.54 million units changing hands, falling 16.67 per cent or 0.1 Singapore cent to 0.5 Singapore cent. Other actives included Genting Singapore and Nam Cheong.

Among active index stocks, all three local banks were in the black. DBS led gains with a rise of 1.21 per cent, or 28 Singapore cents, to S$23.43, while OCBC Bank gained 1.09 per cent, or 12 Singapore cents, to S$11.18. UOB added 0.99 per cent or 24 Singapore cents to S$24.45.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20181116_LSCAPITAL12_3619304.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Banking & Finance

Placements beat rights as companies take quickest route to funds

BT_20181116_UWRUSSIAV87F_3619397.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Russian sovereign wealth fund courts more Singapore investors

BT_20181116_ABXIOM16_3619305.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel Infrastructure Trust inks deal for Australian group Ixom

Most Read

1 China-backed RCEP trade deal pushed back to 2019
2 DBS shuffles senior management team, grooms talent within
3 DBS makes senior management changes
4 'Reducing friction' for its consumers is key for Go-Jek
5 Death knell for contra trading as T+2 looms
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

ST_20180606_BIZREME_4039051.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, US collaborate further on infrastructure, digital economy and cybersecurity

cs-generic-Pinnacle19.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports jump 8.3% in October

nz-toy-161018.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noteholders, Fung Retailing extend lifeline to Toys "R" Us Asia

BT_20181116_LSCAPITAL12_3619304.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Banking & Finance

Placements beat rights as companies take quickest route to funds

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening