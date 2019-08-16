You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon at 3,102.16, down 0.8% on day

Fri, Aug 16, 2019 - 1:57 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

ENCOURAGING US retail sales data may have eased worries on Wall Street after recent US yield curve inversions but sentiment in the local market remained risk-off on global recessionary concerns and stubborn trade disputes.

Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) was trading at 3,102.16, down 23.93 points or 0.8 per cent, as at 1.05pm on Friday.

Even though non-oil domestic exports (NODX) for July surprised on the upside, Jeffrey Halley, Oanda's Asia Pacific senior market analyst acknowleged the Singapore market as a noted underperformer on Friday, "suggesting that local markets are taking this morning’s positive data with a very large pinch of salt".

NODX continued to fall in July, but less sharply. After dropping 16.3 per cent year on year in May and 17.4 per cent in June, NODX fell 11.2 per cent last month - against a 15.4 per cent median estimate by private sector economists.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Equity markets were a mixed bag elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific, as shares in Malaysia and South Korea were lower and those in Australia and Japan were flat.

Hong Kong and China shares continued to trade higher as investors turned to bargain hunting after Beijing signalled support for its economy, leaving the door open for further fiscal measures. China's state planner said on Friday it will roll out a plan to boost disposable income this year and in 2020 to spur consumption as the economy slows.

In Singapore shortly after the afternoon session commenced, volume clocked in at 752.53 million securities traded and a total turnover of S$527.89 million. Both are on track to beat their respective seven-month daily averages.

Across the market, decliners trumped advancers 182 to 119. The bluechip index had 27 of the 30 counters in trading in the red.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, which slid 17.3 per cent on Thursday after a week-long trading halt, rebounded as investors turned to picking up the counter at prices close to a 2.5-year low. The counter is trading 6.5 Singapore cents or 7.6 per cent higher at 92.5 cents.

It remains the most traded counter in the Singapore equities market with 68.1 million shares traded.

Financials continued their downtrend. DBS Group Holdings dropped S$0.10 or 0.4 per cent to S$24.60; OCBC Bank fell S$0.10 or 0.9 per cent to S$10.60, while United Overseas Bank (UOB) was trading at S$24.97, down S$0.18 or 0.7 per cent.

Among second line counters, Frencken Group, which provides capital equipment, automotive and consumer product solutions, saw its shares add 2.5 Singapore cents or 3.7 per cent at 71 cents.

One of the big movers in the market was Seroja Investments. The watch-listed company was trading at 7.1 Singapore cents, more than double the 3.2 Singapore cents the shares last traded at on Aug 8.

Seroja said late Thursday it will dispose of Trans LK Marine and its assets to the group’s executive director and chief operating officer Masdjan for US$32.2 million. Seroja will be deemed a cash company after the sale.

Editor's Choice

BP_STI_160819_1.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

STI stocks hurtling towards year's lows with August mauling

BP_Ernie Koh_160819_2.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Flying into headwinds, firms find silver linings in the trade war

BP_SGX_160819_7.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

YZJ dives a further 17% after trading resumes

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

singapore.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore government bonds benefitting in low-yield world: DBS

Aug 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

187-year-old Jardine has had rough 2019. It may get worse

nz_exportsg_160834.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore July non-oil exports fall less sharply than previous 2 months at 11.2%

BP_Li Ka-shing_160819_67.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Life & Culture

Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing urges love, not violence, in first protest comments

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly