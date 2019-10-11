Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon at 3,112.05, up 0.7% on day

SINGAPORE stocks continued their advance on Friday afternoon, in line with most Asian stock markets, as renewed optimism over US-China trade talks bolstered investor confidence.

The Straits Times Index resumed trading midday up 0.73 per cent or 22.57 points to 3,112.05 as at 1.05pm. Gainers outnumbered losers 195 to 122, after 802.2 million securities worth S$411.8 million changed hands.

"All commentaries coming from the first day of talks seemed to be helping the markets in the region, given this is something everyone was waiting for," said Joel Ng, an analyst with KGI Securities.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Spackman gained 27.27 per cent or 0.3 Singapore cent to S$0.014 with 54.1 million shares traded. Yangzijiang Shipbuilding put on 4.81 per cent or 4.5 Singapore cents to S$0.98 with nearly 35 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included Venture Corporation, up 1.65 per cent or 25 Singapore cents to S$15.42; and SGX, up 1.58 per cent or 13 Singapore cents at S$8.35, as it trades ex-dividend.