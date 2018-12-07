Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon at 3,130.71, up 0.5% on day

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading on Friday afternoon on higher ground, with the Straits Times Index up 15.19 points or 0.5 per cent to 3,130.71 as at 1.05pm.

About 614 million shares worth S$456 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.74 per share.

Gainers outnumbered losers 165 to 136.

The most actively traded stock was ThaiBev, which fell S$0.005 to S$0.595 with 22.2 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Ezion Holdings and Genting Singapore.