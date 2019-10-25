Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon at 3,183.32, up 0.46% on day

SINGAPORE stocks continued where their morning gains left off as trading resumed on Friday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index advancing 0.46 per cent or 14.45 points on the day to 3,183.32 as at 1.05pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 161 to 144, after 542.4 million securities worth S$433.1 million changed hands.

Among the most active securities, oil and gas firm CWX Global was up S$0.001 or 50 per cent to S$0.003 after 60 million shares changed hands.

TEE International was up S$0.003 or 6.1 per cent to S$0.052 and Rex International advanced S$0.001 or 1 per cent to S$0.101 after both securities also saw heavy trade volumes.

Meanwhile, SGX surged S$0.61 or 7.4 per cent to S$8.89 after the bourse reported its highest quarterly net profit in more than a decade overnight.

Among financials, DBS increased S$0.09 or 0.4 per cent to S$25.17, UOB was flat at S$26.02, and OCBC edged up S$0.01 or 0.1 per cent to S$10.75.

Healthcare stocks led gains in Australian shares after strong results from medical device-maker Resmed, while the broader market tracked overnight gains by most Wall Street indices amid optimism over corporate earnings.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.7 per cent or 44 points to 6,737.60 by 8.53am (Singapore time). The benchmark was set to rise a third straight week, as a better-than-expected US earnings season helped ease fears of slowing economic growth.

Meanwhile Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 0.44 per cent or 119.03 points to 26,678.92 while the Shanghai SE Composite Index edged down 0.01 per cent or 0.32 points to 2,940.61.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 Index rose 0.06 per cent or 14.75 points to 22,765.63.