SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on lower ground after Friday's reopen, with the Straits Times Index retreating 0.1 per cent or 3.14 points to 3,187.03 as at 1.07pm.

Decliners outnumbered advancers 161 to 131, with 777.17 million shares worth S$540.07 million changing hands.

Support for the index came from heavyweights UOB, which put on 0.28 per cent to S$25.26, and DBS, which gained 0.33 per cent to S$24.00.