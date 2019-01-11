You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon at 3,202.53, up 0.6% on day

Fri, Jan 11, 2019 - 1:19 PM
SINGAPORE shares resumed trading on Friday afternoon on higher ground, with the Straits Times Index up 19.02 points or 0.6 per cent to 3,202.53 as at 1.11pm.

About 839 million shares worth S$517 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.62 per share. 

Gainers outnumbered losers 198 to 126.

The most actively traded stock was GSH Corporation, which fell one Singapore cent to 32 Singapore cents with 94.6 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Charisma Energy and ThaiBev. 
 

