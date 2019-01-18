Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon at 3,221.10, up 0.2% on day

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading on Friday afternoon on higher ground, with the Straits Times Index up 6.66 points or 0.2 per cent to 3,221.10 as at 1.06pm.

About 1.12 billion shares worth S$428.6 million in total changed hands. Gainers outnumbered losers 182 to 111.

The most actively traded stock was JCG Investment, which traded at 0.2 Singapore cent with 83.1 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Ezion Holdings and Rex International.