Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon at 3,226.14, up 0.44%

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading on Friday afternoon in positive territory, with the Straits Times Index gaining 0.44 per cent or 14.21 points on the day to 3,226.14 as at 1.01pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 184 to 114, or about eight securities up for every five down, after 554.6 million securities worth S$483.7 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Thai Beverage Public Co shed 2.3 per cent or S$0.015 to S$0.65 with 28.5 million shares traded. Golden Agri-Resources headed up 1.9 per cent or S$0.005 to S$0.275 with 19.1 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, up 0.7 per cent or S$0.18 to S$25.28; OCBC Bank, up 0.1 per cent or S$0.01 to S$11.21; and United Overseas Bank, up 1.7 per cent or S$0.45 to S$27.14.