Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon at 3,261.22, up 0.3% on day

SINGAPORE stocks edged upwards on Friday afternoon's trading resumption, with the Straits Times Index moving up 8.21 points or 0.3 per cent to 3,261.22 as at 1.02pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 193 to 121, as some 935.3 million shares worth S$424.9 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Genting Singapore, which fell one Singapore cent or 0.8 per cent to S$1.24 with 15.3 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Golden Agri-Resources with 14.63 million shares traded at S$0.28 apiece, up 5.7 per cent, and Pine Cap with 11 million units traded, flat at 0.2 Singapore cent apiece.

Active index stocks by value included DBS Bank, which advanced 20 Singapore cents, or 0.8 per cent to S$26.20, and UOB, which shed four Singapore cents, or 0.15 per cent, to S$26.64.