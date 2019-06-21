You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon at 3,312.39, down 0.1% on day

Fri, Jun 21, 2019 - 1:26 PM
SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading in negative territory on Friday, with the Straits Times Index slipping 2.12 points, or 0.1 per cent to 3,312.39 as at 1.04pm. 

Advancers outnumbered decliners 156 to 146, after about 599.3 million securities worth S$501.5 million changed hands. 

Among the most heavily traded by volume, KrisEnergy gained 11.4 per cent or 0.4 Singapore cent to 3.9 Singapore cents, with 20.8 million shares traded; while Golden Agri-Resources was flat at 28.5 Singapore cents with 15.2 million shares traded. 

Banking stocks traded mixed, with DBS retreating 0.4 per cent or 10 Singapore cents to S$25.72, UOB gaining 0.3 per cent or nine cents to S$26.31, while OCBC added 0.5 per cent or five cents to S$11.29. 

Other active stocks included CapitaLand Commercial Trust which lost 1.9 per cent or four Singapore cents to S$2.12, and YZJ Shipbuilding which gained 0.7 per cent or one cent to S$1.50. 

