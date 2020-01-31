Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon down 0.34% on day

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading in negative territory on Friday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index losing 10.81 points, or 0.34 per cent to 3,159.87 as at 1.01pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 197 to 151, after about 1.04 billion securities worth S$665.6 million changed hands.

The most heavily traded by volume was Medtecs International which lost 4.5 Singapore cents, or 26 per cent to 12.8 Singapore cents after 149.3 million shares changed hands, while OEL (Holdings) lost 0.3 Singapore cent, or 8.6 per cent to 3.2 Singapore cents, with 95.1 million shares traded.

The banks also lost some ground by the afternoon trade. DBS declined S$0.34, or 1.3 per cent to S$25.35, United Overseas Bank slipped S$0.10, or 0.4 per cent to S$25.60, and OCBC Bank fell S$0.09, or 0.8 per cent to S$10.83.

Other active index stocks included Wilmar International which was down S$0.02 or 0.5 per cent to S$3.91, whereas Jardine Matheson Holdings gained US$0.40, or 0.7 per cent to US$56.24.

Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei bounced 1 per cent, but was still down 2.5 per cent for the week, Reuters reported.