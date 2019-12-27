You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon up 0.09% on day

Fri, Dec 27, 2019 - 1:26 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

SINGAPORE stocks edged higher as trading resumed on Friday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index advancing 0.09 per cent or 2.97 points on the day to 3,225.96 as at 1.06pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 185 to 108, after 762.8 million securities worth S$240.3 million changed hands.

Among the most active securities, Golden Agri-Resources rose S$0.02 or 9.3 per cent to S$0.235 with 121 million shares traded, while Thomson Medical gained S$0.006 or 10 per cent to S$0.066 with 83.4 million shares traded.

Among index stocks, CapitaLand was unchanged at S$3.74 after 3.7 million shares changed hands.

For financials, DBS was unchanged at S$26.00 and UOB was flat at S$26.40. OCBC traded up S$0.03 or 0.3 per cent to S$10.97.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BREAKING

Dec 27, 2019 01:25 PM
Government & Economy

China's Xi turns to financial experts to tame economic risks

[SINGAPORE] As China struggles to deal with the slowdown of the world's second-largest economy, it has embarked on a...

Dec 27, 2019 12:52 PM
Stocks

Asia: Stocks up after Christmas tech results cheer Wall Street

[HONG KONG] Many Asian markets rose in early trade on Friday following another strong lead from Wall Street where...

Dec 27, 2019 12:50 PM
Government & Economy

Philippines' Typhoon Phanfone toll jumps to 28

[MANILA] The death toll from Typhoon Phanfone's battering of the Philippines on Christmas Day has risen to 28, and...

Dec 27, 2019 12:48 PM
Government & Economy

Sexist slurs mar Taiwan presidential elections

[TAIPEI] Taiwan has forged a reputation as Asia's most progressive democracy and it boasts a higher proportion of...

Dec 27, 2019 12:31 PM
Real Estate

Singapore cuts industrial land supply again for first half of 2020

THE government has once again trimmed industrial land supply for the first half of 2020 under its Industrial...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly