Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon up 0.09% on day

SINGAPORE stocks edged higher as trading resumed on Friday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index advancing 0.09 per cent or 2.97 points on the day to 3,225.96 as at 1.06pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 185 to 108, after 762.8 million securities worth S$240.3 million changed hands.

Among the most active securities, Golden Agri-Resources rose S$0.02 or 9.3 per cent to S$0.235 with 121 million shares traded, while Thomson Medical gained S$0.006 or 10 per cent to S$0.066 with 83.4 million shares traded.

Among index stocks, CapitaLand was unchanged at S$3.74 after 3.7 million shares changed hands.

For financials, DBS was unchanged at S$26.00 and UOB was flat at S$26.40. OCBC traded up S$0.03 or 0.3 per cent to S$10.97.