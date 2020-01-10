You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon up 0.2% on day

Fri, Jan 10, 2020 - 1:26 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading in positive territory on Friday, with the Straits Times Index gaining 0.2 per cent, or 6.54 points to 3,254.02 as at 1pm. 

Decliners outnumbered advancers 168 to 155, after about 853.8 million shares worth S$501.2 million changed hands. 

Among the most heavily traded by volume, AusGroup slipped 2.2 per cent, or 0.1 Singapore cent to 4.5 Singapore cents with 61.9 million shares traded, while MarcoPolo Marine shed 4.2 per cent, or 0.1 Singapore cent to 2.3 Singapore cents with 45.6 million shares traded. 

Meanwhile, SunMoon Food gained 5.9 per cent, or 0.3 Singapore cent to 5.4 Singapore cents, with 31.4 million shares traded. This comes after the fruits distributor on Thursday said it has entered into a settlement agreement with a supplier for the US$1.2 million owed by its subsidiary. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking stocks were also in the green by the afternoon trade. DBS was up 0.8 per cent, or 20 Singapore cents to S$26.06, UOB gained 0.2 per cent, or four Singapore cents to S$26.83, and OCBC added 0.3 per cent, or three Singapore cents to S$11.06. 

SEE ALSO

Singapore shares open higher on Friday amid easing US-Iran tensions; STI up 0.1%

Other active index stocks included Singtel which lost 1.8 per cent, or six Singapore cents to S$3.30, while CapitaLand gained 1 per cent, or four Singapore cents to S$3.88. 

On Thursday, Singtel associate Bharti Airtel proposed to raise up to US$3 billion in a mega debt-equity exercise ahead of its deadline to pay a hefty fine.

Separately, Singapore's telecom regulator also announced that it has pushed back the industry deadline for 5G licence bids to Feb 17. The initial deadline was Jan 21. 

BREAKING

Jan 10, 2020 01:18 PM
Government & Economy

Creative Tech, MSIG's service provider, PeopleSearch, 4 other entities fined for personal data breach

SEVEN organisations were found in breach of the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) and were fined S$90,000 in total...

Jan 10, 2020 01:02 PM
Government & Economy

Online sales grew in November, but Singapore retail still in negative zone with 4% decline

RETAIL sales fell year on year for the 10th month in November, weighed down by big-ticket items like cars and...

Jan 10, 2020 12:53 PM
Government & Economy

Trump says China trade deal may be signed shortly after Jan 15

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump, who announced last month that the Phase 1 trade deal with China would be...

Jan 10, 2020 12:40 PM
Government & Economy

760,000 CPF members to get premium rebates from Home Protection Scheme

[SINGAPORE] About 760,000 Central Provident Fund (CPF) members will get premium rebates worth S$640 million from the...

Jan 10, 2020 12:29 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia's Nov factory output rises 2%, above forecast

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's industrial production index rose 2 per cent in November from a year earlier, after falling...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly