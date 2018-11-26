Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon at 3,077.55, up 0.8%

SINGAPORE stocks reopened higher on Monday, with the Straits Times Index up 25.06 points, or 0.8 per cent, to 3,077.55 as at 1pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 166 to 135, with about 947 million shares worth S$376.6 million in total traded.

Vallianz was the most actively traded with 32.4 million shares changing hands, down 10 per cent to S$0.009. Other actives included Nam Cheong and Rex International.

Among active index stocks, Venture was the top gainer, up 4.89 per cent to S$15.44.