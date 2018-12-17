You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon at 3,121.05, up 1.4% on day

Mon, Dec 17, 2018 - 1:20 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

SINGAPORE stocks rose on Monday afternoon's trading resumption, with the Straits Times Index advancing 1.4 per cent or 43.96 points to 3,121.05 as at 1.08pm. 

The field was roughly evenly matched, with 164 gainers to 163 losers, after about 564.7 million shares worth S$422.9 million in total changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Ezion Holdings rose 4.08 per cent to S$0.051 with 54.7 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Golden Agri-Resources and Jiutian Chemical.

As for active index stocks, UOB and DBS were among the top gainers. UOB gained 2.76 per cent to S$24.95, while DBS put on 1.56 per cent to S$24.06.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20181217_CCCAPBRIDGE13TURN_3644628.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, CapBridge eye growth-stage companies

BP_SGD_171218_1.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGD bond market may see more retail, infrastructure deals in 2019

BT_20181217_VIBEAN17_3645069.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Bean there, done that

Most Read

1 Hyflux suspends contract for desalination package in Iran
2 Genting to launch world's biggest cruise liners in Singapore from 2020
3 Genting theme park plans 'all in place', slated to open in early 2019
4 Tender for Pasir Ris Central white site draws just three bids
5 Duck & Hippo founder sets another record price for shophouse
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181217_CCCAPBRIDGE13TURN_3644628.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, CapBridge eye growth-stage companies

BP_SGtrade_171218_3.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's November non-oil exports fall 2.6% after October spurt

BP_SGD_171218_1.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGD bond market may see more retail, infrastructure deals in 2019

Dec 17, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening