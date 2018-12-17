Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon at 3,121.05, up 1.4% on day

SINGAPORE stocks rose on Monday afternoon's trading resumption, with the Straits Times Index advancing 1.4 per cent or 43.96 points to 3,121.05 as at 1.08pm.

The field was roughly evenly matched, with 164 gainers to 163 losers, after about 564.7 million shares worth S$422.9 million in total changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Ezion Holdings rose 4.08 per cent to S$0.051 with 54.7 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Golden Agri-Resources and Jiutian Chemical.

As for active index stocks, UOB and DBS were among the top gainers. UOB gained 2.76 per cent to S$24.95, while DBS put on 1.56 per cent to S$24.06.