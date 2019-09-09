You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon at 3,149.10, up 0.15% on day

Mon, Sep 09, 2019 - 1:27 PM
SINGAPORE stocks continued to edge up as trading resumed on Monday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index advancing 0.15 per cent or 4.62 points on the day to 3,149.10 as at 1.03pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 143 to 132, after 470.9 million securities worth S$331.1 million changed hands.

DISA Limited was one of the most heavily traded by volume, up S$0.001 or 50 per cent to S$0.003 with 29.9 million shares changing hands.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings gained S$0.015 or 1.5 per cent to S$0.995 with about 26.6 million shares traded.

TEE International shares continued to slide on news that it is appointing an external third party independent investigator to look into unauthorised transactions totalling S$6.55 million made by its subsidiaries to related parties. The stock was down S$0.007 or 15.2 per cent to S$0.039.

Among financials, DBS was up S$0.07 or 0.3 per cent to S$24.83, UOB rose S$0.05 or 0.2 per cent to S$25.55, but OCBC dipped S$0.02 or 0.2 per cent to S$10.83.

Elsewhere in Asia, investors responded positively to news of fresh stimulus measures from China and below-par US jobs data that reinforced expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut this month. 

The People's Bank of China on Friday said it would slash the amount of cash lenders must keep in reserve to its lowest level in 12 years, freeing up more than US$100 billion for the stuttering economy.

Tokyo ended the morning 0.5 per cent higher, Shanghai added 0.4 per cent and Seoul jumped 0.6 per cent.

But Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 0.1 per cent after fresh violent protests over the weekend.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index inched up 0.12 per cent at 6,655.50 while New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index bucked the positive trend, dipping 0.3 per cent to 11,180.2.

