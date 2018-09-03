Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon at 3,202.01, down 0.4% on day

SINGAPORE shares entered the afternoon session on lower ground, with the Straits Times Index down 0.4 per cent or 11.47 points to 3,202.01 as at 1.02pm.

About 1.18 billion shares worth S$418.7 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.36 per share. Losers outnumbered gainers 195-121.

The most actively traded stock was Nico Steel, which traded at S$0.001 with 58.1 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Golden Agri-Resources and Black Gold Natural Resources.

Among index listed stocks, DBS shares traded S$0.07 or 0.3 per cent higher at S$25.02 and Singtel shares traded S$0.04 or 1.2 per cent down at S$3.19.