You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon at 3,202.01, down 0.4% on day

Mon, Sep 03, 2018 - 1:24 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

SINGAPORE shares entered the afternoon session on lower ground, with the Straits Times Index down 0.4 per cent or 11.47 points to 3,202.01 as at 1.02pm.

About 1.18 billion shares worth S$418.7 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.36 per share. Losers outnumbered gainers 195-121.

The most actively traded stock was Nico Steel, which traded at S$0.001 with 58.1 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Golden Agri-Resources and Black Gold Natural Resources. 

Among index listed stocks, DBS shares traded S$0.07 or 0.3 per cent higher at S$25.02 and Singtel shares traded S$0.04 or 1.2 per cent down at S$3.19.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_030918_2.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

GDP still vital tool, but new ways needed to take Singapore's pulse

BP_SG_030918_3.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Real Estate

Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet

BT_20180903_LMXTOPLINE3_3549537.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Miyoshi counting on next-gen tech

Most Read

1 Market value of S'pore stocks shrinks as funds take cover from poor earnings visibility
2 Development charge rates raised by an average of 9.8% for non-landed residential land use
3 Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet
4 Non-landed DC rates up 9.8% for fifth straight increase
5 Cushman appoints Dennis Yeo as CEO for Singapore, S-E Asia
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SME_030918_79.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Technology

SMEs' entry into digital economy could boost Asean GDP by up to US$1 trillion: poll

BP_Forest City_030918_90.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Johor proposes reserving 30% of Forest City project for Malaysians: report

BP_Lim Guan Eng_030918_67.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysian Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng acquitted of corruption charges

Sep 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Sabana Reit issues termination notice to tenant over S$2.14m in rental defaults

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening