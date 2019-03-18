Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon at 3,212.15, up 0.37% on day

SINGAPORE stocks edged up as trading resumed on Monday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index rising 0.37 per cent or 11.97 points on the day to 3,212.15 as at 1.01pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 167 to 156, after 433.6 million securities worth S$401.4 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, ICP fell to S$0.008 with 26 million shares traded. Rex International traded up at S$0.084 with 22.4 million shares exchanging hands.