Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon at 3,221.36, down 0.04% on day

SINGAPORE stocks remained soft as trading resumed on Monday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index declining 0.04 per cent or 1.27 points to 3,221.36 as at 1.04pm.

Losers barely outnumbered gainers 151 to 147, after 866.7 million securities worth S$474.9 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, NetLink NBN Trust advanced 1.77 per cent or S$0.015 to S$0.865 with 34.5 million shares traded. Mercurius was up 2.38 per cent or S$0.001 to S$0.043 with 17.4 million shares traded.

For bank stocks, while both UOB and DBS have recovered from this year's lows, UOB's share price is now higher than DBS'.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

UOB shares were up 1.12 per cent or S$0.28 at S$25.27, while DBS shares were down 0.04 per cent or S$0.01 at S$24.80.

In other Asian markets, the Hong Kong Hang Seng Index was up 0.88 per cent as at 1.20pm following a decision by Hong Kong to suspend plans to push through a controversial extradition law.

Following the suspension, another peaceful demonstration took place on Sunday. Around two million people took to the streets, according to organisers.