Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon at 3,235.74, up 0.7%

SINGAPORE stocks rose 0.7 per cent after Monday's lunch break, with the key Straits Times Index moving up 22.74 points to 3,235.74 as at 1.01pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 207 to 116, as some 613.3 million shares worth S$373.9 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was ThaiBev with 21.6 million shares traded, rising 0.5 Singapore cent to 64.5 Singapore cents. Other actives included Genting Singapore with 14.5 million shares traded, flat at S$1.07, and Golden Agri-Resources with 12.58 million shares changing hands, flat at 27.5 Singapore cents.

Active index counters included DBS Bank, advancing 0.76 per cent to S$25.33, and Singtel, moving up 0.31 per cent to S$3.21.