Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon at 3,240.00, up 0.84% on day

SINGAPORE stocks continued their morning uptick when trading resumed on Monday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index advancing 0.84 per cent or 27.12 points on the day to 3,240.00 as at 1.03pm.

Gainers more than doubled losers at 232 to 107, after 483.4 million securities worth S$426.7 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Genting Singapore advanced 0.96 per cent or S$0.01 to S$1.05 with 15.6 million shares traded. Mapletree Logistics Trust rose 2.74 per cent or S$0.04 to S$1.50 with 14.8 million units traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, up 0.99 per cent or S$0.25 to S$25.48; and OCBC Bank, up 0.79 per cent or S$0.20 to S$25.39.