Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon at 3,263.71, up 0.7% on day

Mon, Feb 18, 2019 - 1:22 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading on Monday afternoon on higher ground, with the Straits Times Index up 23.97 points or 0.7 per cent to 3,263.71 as at 1.04pm.

About 830.0 million securities worth S$476.1 million in total changed hands. Gainers outnumbered losers 188 to 135.

The most actively traded stock - Renaissance United - was trading at 0.2 Singapore cent with 35.0 million shares changing hands.    

Among active index stocks, ThaiBev shares were trading down 0.5 Singapore cent or 0.6 per cent at S$0.81, while shares in DBS Group Holdings, which released its full year 2018 earnings on Monday morning were trading up S$0.41 or 1.7 per cent at S$25.20.  

