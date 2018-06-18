You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon at 3,312.81, down 1.3% on day

Mon, Jun 18, 2018 - 1:30 PM
kenlim@sph.com.sg@KennethLimBT

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Monday in negative territory, with the Straits Times Index declining 1.31 per cent or 43.92 points on the day to 3,312.81 at 1.19pm as concerns about a US-China trade war continued to batter markets.

Against the market's mid-day close of 3,301.04, however, the market benchmark was up 11.77 points.

Losers outnumbered gainers 280 to 71, or about four stocks down for every one up, after 527.8 million shares worth S$766.6 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings headed down 3.1 per cent or S$0.03 to S$0.935 with 23.1 million shares traded. Addvalue Technologies fell 7.7 per cent or S$0.003 to S$0.036 with 18.9 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, down 1.8 per cent or S$0.49 to S$27.12; and OCBC Bank, down 2.0 per cent or S$0.24 to S$11.89.

