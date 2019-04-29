Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon at 3,385.33, up 0.85% on day

SINGAPORE stocks continued their morning uptick as trading resumed on Monday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index advancing 0.85 per cent or 28.38 points on the day to 3,385.33 as at 1.01pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 182 to 137, a ratio of about 1.33 in favour of gainers, after about 536 million securities worth S$573.8 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Genting Singapore advanced 1.55 per cent or S$0.015 to S$0.985 with 27.4 million shares traded. Penny stock Annica was flat at S$0.001 with 15 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, up 2.59 per cent or S$0.71 to S$28.12; and OCBC Bank, up 2.12 per cent or S$0.25 to S$12.06.