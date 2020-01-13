Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon down 0.07% on day

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading little changed on Monday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index slipping 0.07 per cent, or 2.18 points to 3,253.77 as at 1.02pm.

Advancers outnumbered decliners 198 to 128, after about 695.3 million shares worth S$407.6 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, AusGroup gained 2 per cent, or 0.1 Singapore cent to 5.2 cents, with 44.8 million shares traded, while OEL was up 15 per cent, or 0.3 Singapore cent to 2.3 Singapore cents, with 39.3 million shares traded.

Banking stocks were mixed in the afternoon trade. DBS gained 0.6 per cent, or 16 Singapore cents to S$26.16, United Overseas Bank inched up 0.1 per cent, or two Singapore cents to S$26.79, while OCBC Bank fell 0.3 per cent or three Singapore cents to S$11.05.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Other active index stocks included CapitaLand Mall Trust which rose 2 per cent, or five Singapore cents to S$2.57, whereas SGX slipped 0.8 per cent, or seven Singapore cents to S$8.72.