You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon down 0.07% on day

Mon, Jan 13, 2020 - 1:25 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading little changed on Monday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index slipping 0.07 per cent, or 2.18 points to 3,253.77 as at 1.02pm. 

Advancers outnumbered decliners 198 to 128, after about 695.3 million shares worth S$407.6 million changed hands. 

Among the most heavily traded by volume, AusGroup gained 2 per cent, or 0.1 Singapore cent to 5.2 cents, with 44.8 million shares traded, while OEL was up 15 per cent, or 0.3 Singapore cent to 2.3 Singapore cents, with 39.3 million shares traded. 

Banking stocks were mixed in the afternoon trade. DBS gained 0.6 per cent, or 16 Singapore cents to S$26.16, United Overseas Bank inched up 0.1 per cent, or two Singapore cents to S$26.79, while OCBC Bank fell 0.3 per cent or three Singapore cents to S$11.05. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Other active index stocks included CapitaLand Mall Trust which rose 2 per cent, or five Singapore cents to S$2.57, whereas SGX slipped 0.8 per cent, or seven Singapore cents to S$8.72. 

SEE ALSO

Singapore shares open higher on Monday; STI up 0.14%

BREAKING

Jan 13, 2020 01:15 PM
Transport

Ford's vehicle sales in China tumble for third consecutive year

[SHANGHAI] Ford Motor Co's China vehicle sales fell for a third consecutive year, by 26.1 per cent, as it battles a...

Jan 13, 2020 12:59 PM
Government & Economy

Japan's Abe warns conflict with Iran impacts entire world

[RIYADH] Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has warned that military confrontation with Iran will impact global...

Jan 13, 2020 12:52 PM
Energy & Commodities

UAE's ADNOC agrees gas, petrochemical deals with two Indonesian firms

[CAIRO] Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) signed agreements with Indonesia companies Pertamina and Chandra Asri...

Jan 13, 2020 12:46 PM
Energy & Commodities

Citi's Morse sees better commodities year but flags risks

[SINGAPORE] Expectations of global growth, particularly in emerging markets mean this year is likely to be positive...

Jan 13, 2020 12:33 PM
Energy & Commodities

Diesel exporter India buying from offshore before emission rules

[SINGAPORE] India - one of Asia's biggest diesel exporters -- is having to import large quantities of the industrial...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly