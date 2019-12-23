Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon down 0.18% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Monday afternoon on lower ground, after official data showed the Republic's headline inflation inching up while core inflation remained flat in November.

The Straits Times Index fell 0.18 per cent or 5.9 points on the day to 3,206.49 as at 1.03pm.

Decliners outnumbered advancers 161 to 143, after about 593.1 million securities worth S$420.7 million changed hands.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding maintained its lead from the morning session as the most heavily traded by volume, rising 6.5 per cent or seven Singapore cents to S$1.14 on 56 million shares traded.

Broadway Industries moved up by six per cent or 0.6 Singapore cent to 10.6 cents with 34 million shares traded, while Golden Agri-Resources held steady at S$0.21 with 24.9 million shares traded.

Banking stocks continued to falter in the afternoon after opening weaker in the morning. DBS fell 0.4 per cent or 10 Singapore cents to S$25.87, UOB lost 0.3 per cent or eight cents to S$26.34, and OCBC slipped 0.2 per cent or two cents to S$10.94.

Other active securities included Jardine Matheson Holdings which dropped 0.9 per cent or 50 US cents to US$54.72, and Manulife US Reit which fell two per cent or two US Singapore cents to US$0.98.

Elsewhere in the region, South Korean shares were flat on Monday, with Seoul's stock market main KOSPI falling 0.18 per cent to 2,200.31 as at 0148 GMT.