You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon down 0.18% on day

Mon, Dec 23, 2019 - 1:40 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Monday afternoon on lower ground, after official data showed the Republic's headline inflation inching up while core inflation remained flat in November.

The Straits Times Index fell 0.18 per cent or 5.9 points on the day to 3,206.49 as at 1.03pm.

Decliners outnumbered advancers 161 to 143, after about 593.1 million securities worth S$420.7 million changed hands.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding maintained its lead from the morning session as the most heavily traded by volume, rising 6.5 per cent or seven Singapore cents to S$1.14 on 56 million shares traded. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Broadway Industries moved up by six per cent or 0.6 Singapore cent to 10.6 cents with 34 million shares traded, while Golden Agri-Resources held steady at S$0.21 with 24.9 million shares traded. 

SEE ALSO

Singapore shares edge down at Monday's open; STI falls 0.03%

Banking stocks continued to falter in the afternoon after opening weaker in the morning. DBS fell 0.4 per cent or 10 Singapore cents to S$25.87, UOB lost 0.3 per cent or eight cents to S$26.34, and OCBC slipped 0.2 per cent or two cents to S$10.94.

Other active securities included Jardine Matheson Holdings which dropped 0.9 per cent or 50 US cents to US$54.72, and Manulife US Reit which fell two per cent or two US Singapore cents to US$0.98.

Elsewhere in the region, South Korean shares were flat on Monday, with Seoul's stock market main KOSPI falling 0.18 per cent to 2,200.31 as at 0148 GMT. 

BREAKING

Dec 23, 2019 01:45 PM
Companies & Markets

New Hyflux investor to engage with PnP holders 'as soon as practicable'

AQUA Munda has poured cold water on the hopes of Hyflux’s perpetual securities and preference shares (PnP) holders...

Dec 23, 2019 01:39 PM
Real Estate

Singapore property agent suspended, fined S$27,000 for breaching CEA code

A PROPERTY agent from KF Property Network has been fined S$27,000 by the Council for Estate Agencies' (CEA)...

Dec 23, 2019 01:11 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore headline inflation inches up while core inflation stays flat in November

SINGAPORE'S headline inflation inched up while core inflation remained flat in November, largely in line with...

Dec 23, 2019 01:06 PM
Government & Economy

Australia prepares for post-Christmas extreme bushfires

[MELBOURNE] Scorching heat baking Australia eased on Monday bringing relief from extreme bushfires, which destroyed...

Dec 23, 2019 01:01 PM
Energy & Commodities

Mercuria cuts China metals, petchem trading team to reduce risk: sources

[BEIJING] Commodity trading giant Mercuria has axed up to a quarter of its Shanghai trading team, including base...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly