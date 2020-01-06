You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon down 0.47% on day

Mon, Jan 06, 2020 - 1:27 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Monday afternoon in negative territory, with the Straits Times Index down 0.47 per cent or 15.28 points on the day to 3,223.54 as at 1.04pm.

Decliners outnumbered advancers 245 to 118, after about 636.5 million securities worth S$358.4 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, AusGroup rose 12.2 per cent, or 0.5 Singapore cent to S$0.046 with 59.1 million shares traded, while Medtecs International gained 25 per cent, or one Singapore cent to S$0.05 cents with 37.6 million shares traded.

Banking stocks continued to trade weaker in afternoon trade - DBS fell 0.4 per cent, or 11 Singapore cents to S$25.89, UOB lost 0.7 per cent or 19 Singapore cents to S$26.44, and OCBC slipped 0.6 per cent or seven Singapore cents to S$10.95.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Other active securities included Yangzijiang Shipbuilding which dropped 1.7 per cent, or two Singapore cents to S$1.15, and City Developments which was up 1.1 per cent or 12 cents to S$11.25.

SEE ALSO

Singapore shares open lower on Monday amid US-Iran tensions; STI down 0.49%

Elsewhere in the region, Hong Kong stocks fell with the Hang Seng Index dropping 0.7 per cent to 28,261.56.

China stocks opened higher, aided by gains from the country's oil producers amid the rise in oil prices on US-Middle East tensions. The CSI300 index rose 0.5 per cent to 4,165.50 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.6 per cent to 3,101.98. 

MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index fell 0.74 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei index was down 1.97 per cent. 

BREAKING

Jan 6, 2020 01:06 PM
Technology

Software firm SAP names new S-E Asia president, managing director

NEW-YORK listed software company SAP on Monday said it has appointed Rachel Barger as the president and managing...

Jan 6, 2020 12:58 PM
Government & Economy

Japan in principle could press Lebanon to extradite ex-Nissan boss Ghosn: Japan minister

[TOKYO] Japan on Monday said it could still press Lebanon to extradite Carlos Ghosn, after the former Nissan Motor...

Jan 6, 2020 12:44 PM
Garage

TransferWise enables PayNow for Singapore users to receive money from overseas

UK-BASED fintech startup TransferWise on Monday rolled out a new service allowing Singapore customers to receive...

Jan 6, 2020 12:43 PM
Energy & Commodities

Australian fires hit key dairy regions, adding to woes from drought

[SYDNEY] Bushfires across Australia's east coast are set to pile on more pain for the country's dairy industry,...

Jan 6, 2020 12:18 PM
Government & Economy

Australia commits extra A$2b for bushfire rebuilding

[SYDNEY] Australia will commit an extra A$2 billion (S$1.87 billion) over the next two years to help cover the cost...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly