Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon down 0.8% on day

Mon, Feb 10, 2020 - 1:27 PM
SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading in negative territory on Monday afternoon, as concerns over the novel coronavirus continued to dampen investor sentiment. 

The benchmark Straits Times Index shed 25.40 points, or 0.8 per cent to 3,156.08 as at 1.01pm. 

Losers outnumbered gainers 234 to 124, after about 904.1 million securities worth S$531.8 million changed hands. 

Among the most heavily traded by volume, medical consumables manufacturer Medtecs International gained S$0.021 or 20.4 per cent to S$0.124 after 139.7 million shares traded, while Catalist-listed Clearbridge Health gained S$0.023 or 16.2 per cent to S$0.165, with 45.6 million shares changing hands.

Banking stocks continued their decline in the afternoon trade. DBS retreated S$0.28 or 1.1 per cent to S$25.03, OCBC Bank lost S$0.14 or 1.3 per cent to S$10.72, and United Overseas Bank slipped S$0.32 or 1.2 per cent to S$25.63. 

Other active stocks included Ascott Residence Trust which tumbled S$0.04 or 3.2 per cent to S$1.22. CDL Hospitality Trusts was also down, falling S$0.03 or 2 per cent to S$1.47. 

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Topix and South Korea's Kospi both fell 0.6 per cent each. China's Shanghai Composite Index retreated 0.4 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index declined 0.7 per cent. 

