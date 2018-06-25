Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon trading at 3,269.78, down 0.5% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading lower on Monday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index losing 17.62 points, or 0.5 per cent to 3,269.78 as at 1.01pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 194 to 122, after about 1.21 billion shares worth S$524.5 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counters by volume were Ezion, which rose 2.2 per cent to 9.4 Singapore cent, with 60.3 million shares traded; and Noble Group which was up 27 per cent to 17.9 Singapore cent with 48 million shares traded.

Other active index stocks included Venture Corp which lost 1.9 per cent to S$17.72; and DBS which fell 0.9 per cent to S$26.64.