Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon trading at 3,439.7, up 0.1% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading higher on Monday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index up 3.33 points or 0.1 per cent to 3,439.7 as at 1.03pm.

About 989 million shares worth S$441 million in total changed hands as losers outnumbered gainers 187 to 128.

The most actively traded stock was Addvalue Technologies, which fell S$0.001 to S$0.040 with 20.9 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Singtel trading at S$3.23 and MDR trading at S$0.001.

Among active index stocks were UOB at S$28.10, down 1.61 per cent or S$0.46, and DBS at S$28.55, down 0.87 per cent or S$0.25.