Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon trading at 3,559.81, up 0.9%

Mon, May 21, 2018 - 1:11 PM
SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading higher on Monday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index advancing 30.54 points, or 0.9 per cent to 3,559.81. 

Gainers outnumbered losers 177 to 156, after about 716.8 million shares worth S$498.5 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counters were Magnus Energy, which was flat at 0.1 Singapore cent, with 89 million shares traded; and Rich Capital Holdings which was flat at 1.1 Singapore cents with 42.5 million shares traded. 

Other active index stocks included Venture Corp which was up by 3.1 per cent to S$21.86; and DBS which rose 1.8 per cent to S$29.51. 

