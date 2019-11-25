Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon up 0.21% on day

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading in positive territory on Monday afternoon, adding 0.21 per cent, or 6.76 points to 3,232.41 as at 1.04pm.

Advancers outnumbered decliners 177 to 132, after about 656.5 million shares worth S$482.1 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Rex International gained 7.47 per cent, or 1.3 Singapore cents to 18.7 cents, with 102.1 million shares traded, while Golden Agri-Resources slipped 2.17 per cent, or 0.5 cent to 22.5 cents, with 43.9 million shares traded.

Financials were up by the afternoon trade. DBS gained 0.16 per cent, or four cents to S$25.84, United Overseas Bank added 0.04 per cent, or one cent to S$26.31, and OCBC Bank was up 0.09 per cent, or one cent to S$11.01.

Other active index stocks included Yangzijiang Shipbuilding which gained 2.94 per cent, or three cents to S$1.05, while Venture Corp shed 1.45 per cent, or 23 cents to S$15.69.

Elsewhere, Asian shares staged a cautious rally at the start of the week on fresh optimism over the long-running Sino-US trade dispute.

Japan's Topix advanced 0.7 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1.8 per cent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.4 per cent.

Equities in South Korea also rose 1.2 per cent, and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.6 per cent.