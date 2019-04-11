You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon at 3,337.73, up 0.3% on day

Thu, Apr 11, 2019 - 1:24 PM
SINGAPORE stocks opened higher as trading resumed on Thursday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index gaining 0.30 per cent or 10.08 points to 3,337.73 as at 1.01pm.

Gainers and losers were evenly matched, with 155 securities up and to 161 down after 723.8 million securities worth S$561.5 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Moya Holdings Asia increased 8.6 per cent or S$0.007 to S$0.088 with 45.3 million shares traded. Yangzijiang Shipbldg Holdings advanced 0.6 per cent or S$0.01 to S$1.63 with 19.9 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included United Overseas Bank, up 0.3 per cent or S$0.07 to S$26.63; and Singtel, up 1.6 per cent or S$0.05 to S$3.16.

