Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon at 3,045.12, down 0.4%

SINGAPORE stocks were trading lower at Thursday's market reopen, with the Straits Times Index down 0.4 per cent, or 13.53 points, to 3,045.12.

As at 1pm, losers outnumbered gainers 229 to 101 with 590.7 million shares worth S$417.1 million changing hands.

The most actively traded counter was Golden Agri-Resources, which fell 4 per cent to S$0.24 with 23.5 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Ezion Holdings, declining 4.3 per cent to S$0.045 on trade of 23.2 million shares, and Singtel, dropping 0.3 per cent to S$2.95 on the back of 10.7 million shares changing hands.