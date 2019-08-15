You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon at 3,100.36, down 1.5% on day

Thu, Aug 15, 2019 - 1:47 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

SINGAPORE shares skidded on Thursday along with markets in Asia after an inversion of the US yield curve during Wednesday's session on Wall Street stoked recession fears, already heightened by dismal economic data from China, Germany and the eurozone

Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) was trading at 3,100.36, down 47.24 points or 1.5 per cent, as at 1.05pm on Thursday.

Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific, shares in Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan and Malaysia dropped, but South Korea bucked the trend adding 0.7 per cent.

"Market sentiment turned extremely bearish last night as relief-rebound faded and the inversion of the US 10-year and two-year treasury yield curve catalysed a new round of selloff as it was perceived to be a fairly reliable indicator for an upcoming economic recession," CMC Markets' analyst Margaret Yang said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

VM Markets managing partner Stephen Innes feels traders "are a bit shell-shocked by the extent of the carnage overnight and are not sure what to do with themselves today. However, trade volumes speak louder than words and those volumes are screaming Bear".

Shortly after the afternoon session commenced, volume on the Singapore bourse clocked in at 676.41 million securities traded and a total turnover of S$776.10 million. Both are on track to beat their respective seven-month daily averages.

Across the market, decliners trumped advancers 274 to 103. The bluechip index had 20 of the 30 counters in trading in the red.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, which resumed trading on Thursday morning after being halted last Thursday, plummeted 17 Singapore cents or 16.4 per cent lower at 87 cents with 87.7 million shares traded, the most active on the Singapore bourse.

Traders have said that the shipbuilder's stock is oversold but were not surprised that investors have yet to "bottom fish" stocks, which are now trading at a two-and-a-half year low.

Financials were the other main laggards dragging the benchmark lower. DBS Group Holdings dropped S$0.46 or 1.8 per cent to S$24.53; OCBC Bank fell S$0.47 or 4.2 per cent to S$10.63, while United Overseas Bank (UOB) was trading at S$25.00, down S$0.90 or 3.5 per cent.

That said, both OCBC Bank and UOB traded ex-dividend on Thursday. 

Singtel shares stopped a two-day slide since releasing earnings, adding S$0.04 or 1.3 per cent to S$3.20. The telco's shares had fell 4 per cent across the two session after it posted a 35 per cent fall in net profit for Q1.

Editor's Choice

nz_indonesiaskyline_150822.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
ASEAN Business

Singapore startups tapping new buzz in Indonesia as test bed

BT_20190815_SPCAROUSELL15_3863045.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Garage

Carousell's monetising push quadruples 2018 sales, but it's still US$25m in the red

BT_20190815_AGYZJ15_3862943.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang chairman takes leave to assist in 'confidential' probe

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Piermont Grand.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Real Estate

1,556 private homes including EC units sold in July, up 89% from June: URA

krisenergy.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

KrisEnergy applies for debt moratorium; Keppel expresses support as creditor

Aug 15, 2019
Stocks

Singapore shares dive nearly 2% at Thursday's open on recession fears

Aug 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot Stock: Yangzijiang shares down 14%, at 2.5-year low

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly