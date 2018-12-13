You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon at 3,108.61, up 0.3% on day

Thu, Dec 13, 2018 - 1:19 PM
SINGAPORE stocks rose on Thursday afternoon's trading resumption, with the Straits Times Index rising 0.28 per cent or 8.62 points on the day to 3,108.61 as at 1.04pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 158 to 130, or about six securities up for every five down, after 427.7 million securities worth S$414.4 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Genting Singapore rose 1.5 per cent or 1.5 Singapore cents to S$1.01 with 17 million shares traded. Renaissance United Limited retreated 33.3 per cent or 0.1 Singapore cent to S$0.002 with 15 million shares traded.

Among active index stocks, DBS Group Holdings was up 0.9 per cent or S$0.21 to S$23.91, while Singtel was flat at S$3.08.

