Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon at 3,123.97, up 1%

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on upward momentum at Thursday's market reopen, with the Straits Times Index moving up 1 per cent, or 29.49 points, to 3,123.97.

As at 1.01pm, gainers outnumbered losers 199 to 123 as 1.29 billion shares worth S$636.4 million in total changed hands.

Ezion was the most actively traded by volume, rising 11.86 per cent to S$0.066, with over 156 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Nico Steel, down 20 per cent to S$0.001, and Spackman, up 9.68 per cent to S$0.034. Catalist-listed Spackman had announced before the market opened on Thursday that its new film Default has opened at number one in South Korea, grossing US$1.7 million in box office revenue on the first day of its wide release.