Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon at 3,138.46, down 0.8% on day

Thu, May 30, 2019 - 1:43 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading in the negative territory on Thursday afternoon, following a weak lead from Wall Street overnight, and as Beijing ratcheted up its rhetoric against Washington, fanning investor anxiety over the US-Sino trade war.

The benchmark Straits Times Index slipped 24.82 points, or 0.8 per cent to 3,138.46 on the day as at 1pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 190 to 106, after about 725.5 million securities worth S$506.3 million exchanged hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Singtel fell 0.3 per cent, or one Singapore cent to S$3.17, with 22.1 million shares traded; while TEE International was up 3.2 per cent, or 0.2 Singapore cent to 6.4 cents, with 9.1 million shares traded.

This came despite TEE International saying that it will delay the sale of its TEE Land stake by two months on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the financials were nursing declines after the midday break - OCBC led the way with a 1.4 per cent or 15 Singapore cents fall to S$10.74, DBS lost 1 per cent, or 25 cents to S$24.60, and UOB was down 1 per cent, or 24 cents to S$23.87.

Other active stocks included CapitaLand, which retreated 1.5 per cent, or five Singapore cents to S$3.24, and City Developments which fell 1.3 per cent, or 11 cents to S$8.24.

Elsewhere, Asian equities were also on the back foot on Thursday as concerns over an escalating trade war between the two world-largest economies loomed over global markets.

Most major indices in Asia fell, with the Topix in Japan down 0.5 per cent as at 1.45pm in Tokyo, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index falling 0.8 per cent.

China’s Shanghai Composite also lost 0.8 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.4 per cent. The only bright spot was South Korea’s Kospi which bucked the trend to rise 0.4 per cent.

