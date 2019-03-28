You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon at 3,213.19, up 0.46%

Thu, Mar 28, 2019 - 1:08 PM
kenlim@sph.com.sg@KennethLimBT

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Thursday afternoon in positive territory, with the Straits Times Index rising 0.46 per cent or 14.8 points to 3,213.19 as at 1.01pm to continue the morning momentum.

Gainers and losers were evenly matched, with 144 securities up to 140 down after 649.5 million securities worth S$406.6 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Thai Beverage Public Co declined 0.1 per cent or S$0.001 to S$0.85 with 9.9 million shares traded. Sino Grandness Food Industry Group gained 1.6 per cent or S$0.001 to S$0.063 with 8.1 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included OCBC Bank, up 1.0 per cent or S$0.11 to S$11.07; and DBS Group Holdings, up 0.2 per cent or S$0.04 to S$25.14.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

cbd.jpg
Mar 28, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore CBD to see identity shift

file74nvs2naq9xm7bhgnfn.jpg
Mar 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Three areas singled out for bumped-up R&D funding after govt review

file74gn7ecynxsdluchbf8.jpg
Mar 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

SIA bonds a hit with investors, upsized to S$750 million

Most Read

1 Property agency OrangeTee & Tie partners home services startup Helpling
2 Joining a Singapore bank a dream for thousands, reality for few
3 Margin, contra trades 'fed vicious cycle of deception'
4 OCBC Securities, trade reps moving up value chain
5 URA Draft Master Plan 2019: Higher plot ratios in CBD for converting offices to hotels, residences
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

AK_pg_2803.jpg
Mar 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS CEO Piyush Gupta gets 15.5% pay hike to S$11.9m for 2018

cbd.jpg
Mar 28, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore CBD to see identity shift

Mar 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Top execs from Teambuild, CDL and Surbana Jurong to join BCA board

Mar 28, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SIA, SGX, ST Engineering, Yanlord Land

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening