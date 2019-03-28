Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon at 3,213.19, up 0.46%

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Thursday afternoon in positive territory, with the Straits Times Index rising 0.46 per cent or 14.8 points to 3,213.19 as at 1.01pm to continue the morning momentum.

Gainers and losers were evenly matched, with 144 securities up to 140 down after 649.5 million securities worth S$406.6 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Thai Beverage Public Co declined 0.1 per cent or S$0.001 to S$0.85 with 9.9 million shares traded. Sino Grandness Food Industry Group gained 1.6 per cent or S$0.001 to S$0.063 with 8.1 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included OCBC Bank, up 1.0 per cent or S$0.11 to S$11.07; and DBS Group Holdings, up 0.2 per cent or S$0.04 to S$25.14.