You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon at 3,222.06, down 0.7%

Thu, Aug 30, 2018 - 1:18 PM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading 0.7 per cent lower after Thursday's lunch break, with the Straits Times Index retreating 21.86 points to 3,222.06 as at 1.02pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 189 to 106, or about nine down for every five up, as some 1.08 billion shares worth S$534.7 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Rich Capital with 48.1 million shares changing hands, up 11.11 per cent to one Singapore cent. Other actives included Ezion with 27.58 million shares traded, flat at 7.6 Singapore cents and Rex International with 25.14 million shares traded, down 4.23 per cent to 6.8 Singapore cents.

All three local banks fell. DBS shed 0.59 per cent to S$25.18, OCBC Bank fell 0.35 per cent to S$11.37, and UOB retreated 1.71 per cent to S$26.96.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180830_JQCLOUD_3546966.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Startups

Clear skies for careers in the cloud

DSC02661glfores.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Real Estate

Dr M & Forest City: mixed views on investor impact

Aug 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble survives but will it be able to thrive again?

Most Read

1 A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks
2 DBS or UOB, why not both?
3 Hot stock: 800 Super falls more than 25%
4 DBS says employee who posted image of ripped Singapore flag on Facebook 'no longer with bank'
5 1MDB-linked banker disappears from US website
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Aug 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Make full use of global trade system, with regional deals as ‘building blocks’ for broader pacts: Heng Swee Keat

Aug 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Global investor confidence falls to 18-month low in August: State Street

Aug 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Moody's cuts CMT's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable' on Westgate acquisition

BP_LarryLow_300818_62.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Jho Low's father cuts stake in Singapore-listed contract manufacturer Frencken

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening