Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon at 3,222.06, down 0.7%

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading 0.7 per cent lower after Thursday's lunch break, with the Straits Times Index retreating 21.86 points to 3,222.06 as at 1.02pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 189 to 106, or about nine down for every five up, as some 1.08 billion shares worth S$534.7 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Rich Capital with 48.1 million shares changing hands, up 11.11 per cent to one Singapore cent. Other actives included Ezion with 27.58 million shares traded, flat at 7.6 Singapore cents and Rex International with 25.14 million shares traded, down 4.23 per cent to 6.8 Singapore cents.

All three local banks fell. DBS shed 0.59 per cent to S$25.18, OCBC Bank fell 0.35 per cent to S$11.37, and UOB retreated 1.71 per cent to S$26.96.