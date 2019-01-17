Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon at 3,222.15, down 0.22% on day

SINGAPORE stocks fell on Thursday afternoon's trading resumption, with the Straits Times Index declining 0.22 per cent or 6.96 points to 3,222.15 as at 1.03pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 157 to 142, or about 10 securities up for every nine down, after 961.77 million securities worth S$455.85 million changed hands.

The most actively traded stock was Ezion Holdings, which gained 0.2 Singapore cent or 4 per cent to S$0.052 with 55.4 million shares traded.

Other actives included Rex International and JCG Investment.